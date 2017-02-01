Angel Fire Resort gears up for annual...

Angel Fire Resort gears up for annual race

It all began as a fun contest in the 1970s when lift operators would ride their shovels down the mountain at the end of their shift and now it has evolved into the 38th Annual Angel Fire Resort World Championship Shovel Races. Racers from all over the country will be competing by sitting on the scoop of a standard aluminum snow shovel.

