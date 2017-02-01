Angel Fire Resort gears up for annual race
It all began as a fun contest in the 1970s when lift operators would ride their shovels down the mountain at the end of their shift and now it has evolved into the 38th Annual Angel Fire Resort World Championship Shovel Races. Racers from all over the country will be competing by sitting on the scoop of a standard aluminum snow shovel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Angel Fire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|5
|Unfriendly
|Oct '16
|CyberV
|1
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|9
Find what you want!
Search Angel Fire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC