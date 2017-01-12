Winter storm brings ice, freezing rai...

Winter storm brings ice, freezing rain across central U.S.

A blast of winter slams a large swath of the central United States with ice and freezing rain. Ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories were in effect for parts of 10 states over the weekend, stretching from New Mexico all the way up to Wisconsin.

