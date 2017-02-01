Angel Fire Resort eyes 50th anniversary celebration
The resort recently announced the anniversary celebration will kick off January 19 with a cocktail party and an exhibit of historic photos. During the weekend, lift ticket prices will be rolled back to 1966, including 550 tickets priced at $5.50 for Saturday and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Angel Fire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|5
|Unfriendly
|Oct '16
|CyberV
|1
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|9
Find what you want!
Search Angel Fire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC