Angel Fire Resort eyes 50th anniversary celebration

Thursday Jan 5

The resort recently announced the anniversary celebration will kick off January 19 with a cocktail party and an exhibit of historic photos. During the weekend, lift ticket prices will be rolled back to 1966, including 550 tickets priced at $5.50 for Saturday and Sunday.

