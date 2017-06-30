CHC Secures $17.5M For Three Hotels

Cronheim Hotel Capital has secured $17.5 million in funding for three hotel properties for a South Carolina-based hotel development company - a Hampton Inn in Anderson, SC and a Hampton Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites in Greenwood, SC. Despite two of the assets being located near each other in a small market - Greenwood, SC - the loans were each closed on a standalone basis, not cross-collateralized, according to the company.

