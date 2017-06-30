CHC Secures $17.5M For Three Hotels
Cronheim Hotel Capital has secured $17.5 million in funding for three hotel properties for a South Carolina-based hotel development company - a Hampton Inn in Anderson, SC and a Hampton Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites in Greenwood, SC. Despite two of the assets being located near each other in a small market - Greenwood, SC - the loans were each closed on a standalone basis, not cross-collateralized, according to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|Jun 26
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 26
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|food stamp fraud (Jul '07)
|Jun 7
|Mecca36
|59
|New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Mike Honcho
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC