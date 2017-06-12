Willie S. Spearman - Greenwood

Willie S. Spearman - Greenwood

Mr. Willie S. Spearman 75, of 428 Wade Avenue, Greenwood, SC departed this life June 11, 2017 at his home. Born in Abbeville November 6, 1941 he was the son on the late Charlie Washington Spearman and Mary Boozer Spearman.

