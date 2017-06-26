Water treatment officials working to cleanse "earthy" taste in Anderson
You may not be able to see it above the surface, but the algae in Lake Hartwell is causing headaches and nausea for some Anderson County residents. Jeff Caldwell, the Utilities Director for Anderson Electric City Utilities, says they get complaints every week of the "earthy" taste and smell.
