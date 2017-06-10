Videos show S.C. serial killer Todd Kohlhepp's confession, rape victim's rescue
The recorded confessions of a South Carolina serial killer and the rescue of one of his victims were among the hundreds of records made public late Friday. Videos show S.C. serial killer Todd Kohlhepp's confession, rape victim's rescue The recorded confessions of a South Carolina serial killer and the rescue of one of his victims were among the hundreds of records made public late Friday.
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|21 hr
|Martu
|7
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Allen
|126
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
|food stamp fraud (Jul '07)
|Jun 7
|Mecca36
|59
|New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Mike Honcho
|3
|Keisha Finley Bagwell
|Apr '17
|The lady
|1
|Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle...
|Mar '17
|clovercollectables
|1
