Texas Roadhouse in Anderson hosts fundraiser for fallen deputy
Deputy Devin Hodges of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office was killed in a tragic training accident on June 1. Hodges, another deputy and a US Army engineer were thrown from a boat and Hodges' life vest became entangled in the boat's propeller, according to the coroner's report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 17
|Allen
|126
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
|food stamp fraud (Jul '07)
|Jun 7
|Mecca36
|59
|New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Mike Honcho
|3
|Keisha Finley Bagwell
|Apr '17
|The lady
|1
|Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle...
|Mar '17
|clovercollectables
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC