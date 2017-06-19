Texas Roadhouse in Anderson hosts fun...

Texas Roadhouse in Anderson hosts fundraiser for fallen deputy

Deputy Devin Hodges of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office was killed in a tragic training accident on June 1. Hodges, another deputy and a US Army engineer were thrown from a boat and Hodges' life vest became entangled in the boat's propeller, according to the coroner's report.

