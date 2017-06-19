Solicitor: SC inmate on death row since 1989 to be resentenced
The Solicitor's Office confirmed an inmate on death row in South Carolina has been moved to the Anderson County Detention Center to await resentencing. William Bell Jr., 48, was convicted of robbing and murdering Dennis Ray Hepler, a principal at an elementary school in Anderson.
