Sheriff McBride pens letter to community following death of Anderson County deputy

Friday Jun 9 Read more: WMBF

Following the tragic death of Anderson County Master Deputy Devin Hodges, Sheriff Chad McBride has penned a letter to the community. In a post on his Facebook page , McBride shared his gratefulness for all who paid their respects for Master Deputy Hodges as his friends, family and colleagues mourned his passing: On June 1, 2017 we lost a brother, a friend and a coworker to a tragic accident on Lake Hartwell during a training exercise.

