Sheriff: Deputy okay after involved i...

Sheriff: Deputy okay after involved in Anderson shooting, SLED responding

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WMBF

Sheriff McBride of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of his deputies is okay after being involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Dispatchers said the shooting happened on Brown Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
food stamp fraud (Jul '07) Jun 7 Mecca36 59
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
News New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10) May '17 Mike Honcho 3
Keisha Finley Bagwell Apr '17 The lady 1
Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle... Mar '17 clovercollectables 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC