Pickens Construction Company Announce...

Pickens Construction Company Announces the Importance of Proper Storm Drainage

Friday Jun 9 Read more: SBWire

Given the recent wet weather in the Anderson, SC area, local construction firm Pickens Construction Company has made a public service announcement regarding the importance of proper storm drainage. According to Pickens, a property that does not have a proper storm drainage system runs the risk of extensive water damage, due to excess water that has been left standing.

Anderson, SC

