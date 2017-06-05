McMaster to host economic roundtable in Anderson, attend Fountain Inn ribbon cutting
Governor Henry McMaster will make two stops in the Upstate Monday to address economic needs and mark a major economic stride. First, the governor will visit Anderson to hold the first meeting in his roundtable series with state business to get input on the regulations and red tape that make doing business in South Carolina difficult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|food stamp fraud (Jul '07)
|17 hr
|Mecca36
|59
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Mike Honcho
|3
|Keisha Finley Bagwell
|Apr '17
|The lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC