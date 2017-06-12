Georgia couple die in wreck on South Carolina interstate
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says 56-year-old Austin Wayne Brown and his wife, 59-year-old Jennifer Ann Brown, both of Bainbridge, Georgia, died at the scene. The couple's son, 17-year-old Austin Jacob Brown, was flown to AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
