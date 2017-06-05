Conway city councilman says he is innocent of DUI charge
A Conway city councilman charged with driving under the influence in Georgetown County early Sunday morning participated in his council meeting Monday night, where nothing was mentioned about the incident. In a telephone interview William Goldfinch had little to say about his Georgetown experience, except, "I am innocent, and I am confident this process will prove that I am innocent.
