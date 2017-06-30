City of Anderson mayor rushed to hospital following medical emergency, per coroner
Coroner Greg Shore confirms EMS responded to a medical emergency at Mayor Terence Roberts' home at 1:10 p.m. Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. A local high school coach has received a national honor. Coach Larry Roberts was awarded the title of the 2017 Subway Standout Coach for his positive values on and off the court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|Jun 26
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 26
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|food stamp fraud (Jul '07)
|Jun 7
|Mecca36
|59
|New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Mike Honcho
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC