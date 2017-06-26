Anderson police arrest murder suspect in March shooting death
Police had been searching for Darryl Lamar Lewis Thompson, 27, since late April when he was identified as a suspect. The Horry County School District is going to put armed security guards in 16 schools for the upcoming school year.
