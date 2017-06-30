Anderson Co. deputies auctioning off 5 horses, 1 mule
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off five horses and one mule that were recovered in an animal cruelty case. The sheriff's office was awarded the equine following the recent prosecution and conviction of an animal cruelty case in Anderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|Jun 26
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 26
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|food stamp fraud (Jul '07)
|Jun 7
|Mecca36
|59
|New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Mike Honcho
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC