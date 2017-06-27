Alabama makes top 3 for 4-star DE Ste...

Alabama makes top 3 for 4-star DE Stephon Wynn as commitment looms

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Alabama Live

Not long after making an official visit to Alabama, one of the nation's top defensive ends is set to make his commitment. Stephon Wynn, a four-star recruit from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., will announce his commitment at noon CT on Saturday, July 1 in his hometown of Anderson, S.C. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Wynn is the nation's No.

