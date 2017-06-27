Alabama makes top 3 for 4-star DE Stephon Wynn as commitment looms

Not long after making an official visit to Alabama, one of the nation's top defensive ends is set to make his commitment. Stephon Wynn, a four-star recruit from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., will announce his commitment at noon CT on Saturday, July 1 in his hometown of Anderson, S.C. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Wynn is the nation's No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.