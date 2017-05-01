Tips to help you avoid sharks in ocea...

Tips to help you avoid sharks in ocean after first shark bite of season

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

FOLLY BEACH, SC - The first shark bite of the season has some beachgoers on alert. There are some water safety tips that could help protect you from sharks in the ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... 2 hr Connor97 1
News New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10) Mon Mike Honcho 3
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Brother Bailey & Tommy Fortner -Homz co. (Feb '10) Apr 7 montez furguson 3
Keisha Finley Bagwell Apr 7 The lady 1
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle... Mar '17 clovercollectables 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC