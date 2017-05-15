South Carolina man sentenced in robbe...

South Carolina man sentenced in robbery shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mon Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) Mon Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
food stamp fraud (Jul '07) May 5 Anythingiwant 58
News New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10) May 1 Mike Honcho 3
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC