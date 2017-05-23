S.C. man accused of serial killings b...

S.C. man accused of serial killings back in court on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: USA Today

S.C. man accused of serial killings back in court on Friday Todd Kohlhepp, charged with seven counts of murder, confessed to the killings last year. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rfnpn4 Todd Kohlhepp has been charged with the kidnapping of Kala Brown and has confessed to a 2003 quadruple homicide in Chesnee, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) May 29 Mr K 62
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
food stamp fraud (Jul '07) May 5 Anythingiwant 58
News New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10) May '17 Mike Honcho 3
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC