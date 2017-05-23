S.C. man accused of serial killings back in court on Friday
S.C. man accused of serial killings back in court on Friday Todd Kohlhepp, charged with seven counts of murder, confessed to the killings last year. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rfnpn4 Todd Kohlhepp has been charged with the kidnapping of Kala Brown and has confessed to a 2003 quadruple homicide in Chesnee, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|food stamp fraud (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Anythingiwant
|58
|New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Mike Honcho
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC