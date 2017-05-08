Panthers add 5 rookie free agents
Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware highlights the list as the Anderson, SC native helped lead the Clemson Tigers to the 2016 National Championship for the first time since 1981. Boulware won the 2016 Jack Lambert Award which recognizes the best linebacker in college football.
