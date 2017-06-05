Man who failed to show up for trial now headed to prison for 25 years
A man is headed to prison for 15 years after a 2016 burglary in Laurens County after Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said investigators tracked the culprit to Anderson County on Thursday. Stumbo said Stephen Trase Fincher, 38, was tried in his absence earlier this year after he did not show up for his trial.
