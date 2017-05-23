K.J. Henry, Stephon Wynn headline Sou...

K.J. Henry, Stephon Wynn headline South Carolina's top remaining DE targets for 2018

Thursday May 11

Will Muschamp has made it no secret that the defensive end position is a top recruiting priority for the South Carolina Gamecocks . While the 2017 class holds some promise with the additions of four-star commits Javon Kinlaw , MJ Webb and Brad Johnson , after missing out on the nation's top defensive end prospect in Xavier Thomas , adding an elite pass rusher to the 2018 class has become that much more important for Muschamp and Co.

