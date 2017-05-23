Jets' Latest South Carolina Connection

Jets' Latest South Carolina Connection

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: New York Jets

The Jets seem to have a home away from home in the Palmetto State. South Carolina came onto the Green & White radar with their top two picks of the 2000 draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Jets.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
food stamp fraud (Jul '07) May 5 Anythingiwant 58
News New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10) May 1 Mike Honcho 3
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Anderson County was issued at May 23 at 2:57PM EDT

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC