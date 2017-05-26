Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 26, 2017
Aiken Quintavis, 1/27/92 of 211 Apline Way, Greenwood SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, open container, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of pistol Blackstone, Haley Denise, 4/19/94 of 842A S Piedmont Hwy, Piedmont SC was arrested by WS Police for: possession of scheduled II controlled substance, Briggs, Kenneth Chad, 9/4/94 of 842 A South Piedmont Hwy, Piedmont SC was arrested by WS Police for: possession of scheduled II controlled substance, possession of meth Carter, Jaylin Khalil, 6/16/99 of 124 Balsam Place, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: public disorderly conduct Dearing, Victor Goldstein, 10/27/82 of 109 Dorchester Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: failure to stop on lawful command, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, misc, unlawful possession of firearm Janis, Joshua Edward, 1/31/85 of 132 Pioneer Road, Ninety Six, SC was arrested ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|food stamp fraud (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Anythingiwant
|58
|New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10)
|May 1
|Mike Honcho
|3
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC