Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Aiken Quintavis, 1/27/92 of 211 Apline Way, Greenwood SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, open container, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of pistol Blackstone, Haley Denise, 4/19/94 of 842A S Piedmont Hwy, Piedmont SC was arrested by WS Police for: possession of scheduled II controlled substance, Briggs, Kenneth Chad, 9/4/94 of 842 A South Piedmont Hwy, Piedmont SC was arrested by WS Police for: possession of scheduled II controlled substance, possession of meth Carter, Jaylin Khalil, 6/16/99 of 124 Balsam Place, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: public disorderly conduct Dearing, Victor Goldstein, 10/27/82 of 109 Dorchester Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: failure to stop on lawful command, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, misc, unlawful possession of firearm Janis, Joshua Edward, 1/31/85 of 132 Pioneer Road, Ninety Six, SC was arrested ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
food stamp fraud (Jul '07) May 5 Anythingiwant 58
News New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10) May 1 Mike Honcho 3
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr '17 Perplexed 3
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC