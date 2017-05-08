Follow-Up File: Anderson Inmate Labor...

Follow-Up File: Anderson Inmate Labor Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: FITSNews

Over the weekend this website broke a story involving fresh allegations of the misuse of inmate labor at the Anderson County, S.C. detention center - a 400-person jail run under the auspices of local sheriff Chad McBride . Our reporting was picked up this week by The Independent Mail , which noted in its story that Garry Bryant - a sheriff's captain who has run the detention center for the past decade - saw his employment at this facility come to an abrupt end late last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
food stamp fraud (Jul '07) May 5 Anythingiwant 58
News New police chief takes helm in West Pelzer (Jul '10) May 1 Mike Honcho 3
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Anderson County was issued at May 23 at 3:25AM EDT

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC