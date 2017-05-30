Five New Assistant Principals Named in District 50
The Early Childhood Center, Lakeview, Springfield, Emerald, and Greenwood High School will all have new faces on their administrative teams for the 2017-2018 school year. Jennifer Macomson will be the Assistant Principal at the Early Childhood Center next year.
