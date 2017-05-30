Five New Assistant Principals Named i...

Five New Assistant Principals Named in District 50

Wednesday May 24 Read more: GwdToday.com

The Early Childhood Center, Lakeview, Springfield, Emerald, and Greenwood High School will all have new faces on their administrative teams for the 2017-2018 school year. Jennifer Macomson will be the Assistant Principal at the Early Childhood Center next year.

