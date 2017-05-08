Davis Ace proposes to build customer-...

Davis Ace proposes to build customer-only parking

A proposal to demolish several buildings at Davis Ace, 815 Third St., has been in the works for several months. The latest version of the project aims to increase parking availability and solar power downtown.

