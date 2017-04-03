Son charged with killing mother 5 years after her death
Authorities say a man has been charged with killing his 71-year-old mother more than five years after she was strangled and beaten in her apartment. Authorities say Coker called police in July 2011 after finding his mother's body in her Anderson apartment.
