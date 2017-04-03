Son charged with killing mother 5 yea...

Son charged with killing mother 5 years after her death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

Authorities say a man has been charged with killing his 71-year-old mother more than five years after she was strangled and beaten in her apartment. Authorities say Coker called police in July 2011 after finding his mother's body in her Anderson apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brother Bailey & Tommy Fortner -Homz co. (Feb '10) Apr 7 montez furguson 3
Keisha Finley Bagwell Apr 7 The lady 1
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle... Mar 16 clovercollectables 1
Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables Mar 16 clovercollectables 1
Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown Jan '17 Anonymous 3
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC