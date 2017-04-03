SC Bill Requires FFs to Pay for Training to Carry Gun at Schools
April 04--First responders would have to complete a one-week class to carry guns on school property during emergencies under a bill in the South Carolina House of Representatives. The legislation also calls for school responders to foot the $593 bill for the course, which would include shoot/don't shoot training, as well as instruction on school safety protection, diffusing volatile situations and communicating with law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle...
|Mar 16
|clovercollectables
|1
|Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables
|Mar 16
|clovercollectables
|1
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC