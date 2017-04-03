SC Bill Requires FFs to Pay for Training to Carry Gun at Schools

April 04--First responders would have to complete a one-week class to carry guns on school property during emergencies under a bill in the South Carolina House of Representatives. The legislation also calls for school responders to foot the $593 bill for the course, which would include shoot/don't shoot training, as well as instruction on school safety protection, diffusing volatile situations and communicating with law enforcement.

