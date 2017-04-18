Release: Endorsements Drive Richard C...

Release: Endorsements Drive Richard Cash Runoff Momentum

ANDERSON, SC, April 17, 2017- Businessman Richard Cash was endorsed on Monday, April 17th by the Club for Growth. The Club for Growth is a politically active conservative group that advocates for limited government, fiscal responsibility and school choice.

