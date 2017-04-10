Priority One Security acquires Blue Ridge Security Solutions

Priority One Security, a full-service security company based here, has acquired Blue Ridge Security Solutions, a security company based in Anderson, S.C., according to an email to GSA Business Report from William R. Francis, president of Priority One Security, who said more details of the transaction will be released at a later date. According to the emailed announcement, a monitoring station is included as part of the acquisition and gives Priority One Security "the opportunity to facilitate an even higher standard of customer service," Francis said in the email.

