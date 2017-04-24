Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect accused of murder of Anderson man
On March 25, police responded to the scene of a crash on High Street and Thomas Street in Anderson where gunshots had reportedly been heard. Police said a victim had been shot and then backed his car down the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Brother Bailey & Tommy Fortner -Homz co. (Feb '10)
|Apr 7
|montez furguson
|3
|Keisha Finley Bagwell
|Apr 7
|The lady
|1
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle...
|Mar '17
|clovercollectables
|1
|Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables
|Mar '17
|clovercollectables
|1
|Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC