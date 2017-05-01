Pier is glowing green in Anderson Co....

Pier is glowing green in Anderson Co. to attract fish, anglers

Friday Apr 28

You're not just seeings things: officials confirmed the closest lake access to the city of Anderson is glowing green. Parks Manager Matt Schell said the count has placed sixteen 4-foot-long LED Hydro Glow lights around the fishing pier at the cove on Brown Road.

