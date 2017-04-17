NS Students to attend Boy's State

NS Students to attend Boy's State

Friday Apr 7 Read more: GwdToday.com

Five students of Ninety Six High School will attend the Boy's State at Anderson University in Anderson SC June 11-17, 2017. Pictured in front left to right: Zach Hemann, Nigel Ouzts, Gabriel Kelly; back row from left are Cooper Kelly and Tahj Robinson.

