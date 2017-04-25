Judge dismisses spill suit against Kinder Morgan
Senior U.S. District Judge Henry M. Herlong Jr. dismissed the Clean Water Act case in part because the complaint alleged the petroleum leaked from a pipeline into groundwater that eventually connects to the Savannah River and not that it leaked directly into the river or a tributary. " the does not apply to claims involving discharge of pollution that is hydrologically connected to surface waters," he wrote in the April 20 order to dismiss.
