Greenwood County Arrest Reports for April 3, 2017

Greenwood County Arrest Reports for April 3, 2017

Allen, Duston Robert James. 5/18/90 of 1012 E. Northside Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI Byrd, James Dewey II, 9/10/98 of 1401 Phoenix St, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault & battery 2nd degree Calhoun, Steven Leon, 7/10/79 of 206 Sample Road, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: broken seal in vehicle, DUS, DUI, possession with intent to distribute marijuana Capley, Matthew Benjamin, 12/1/85 of 312 Mount Creek Road, Troy SC was arrested by GCSO for: breach of peace Contreras, Cesar, 4/10/96 of 2420 Marchbanks Ave, Anderson SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public drunk Daniel, Kiarrah Desoirneika, 7/6/98 of 107 Watersedge Rd, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: breach of peace.

