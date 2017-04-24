GoFundMe started for family of five d...

GoFundMe started for family of five displaced by Anderson Co. house fire

Sunday Apr 23

Kameron Mull said her family lost everything when a fire started at their home that night. She lived at the 110 Allendale Circle residence in Anderson with her sister, 27-year-old Kelly Smith, and her sister's three children.

