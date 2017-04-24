Electric City Bluegrass radio in Sout...

Electric City Bluegrass radio in South Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

WRIX 1020 AM and 104.7 FM in Anderson, SC are blasting the grass 24/7 with a signal that reaches as far north as Hendersonville, NC, west to Gainesville, GA, and south to include Athens and Augusta, GA. To the east the signal travels roughly to Lexington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Brother Bailey & Tommy Fortner -Homz co. (Feb '10) Apr 7 montez furguson 3
Keisha Finley Bagwell Apr 7 The lady 1
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle... Mar '17 clovercollectables 1
Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables Mar '17 clovercollectables 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,559,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC