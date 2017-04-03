Carolina Boys Quartet coming to Walnu...

Carolina Boys Quartet coming to Walnut Grove Baptist

The Carolina Boys Quartet from Anderson, SC will be singing at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 230 Morgan Road, Hodges, on April 30th at 10:45 a.m. Make plans now to join us as they lead in worship through song." Please feel free to submit your comments.

