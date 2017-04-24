Carolina Boys Quartet coming to Walnut Grove Baptist
The Carolina Boys Quartet out of Anderson SC will be leading in worship on April 30, 2017 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 230 Morgan Road, Hodges SC. Services begin at 10:45 a.m. and everyone is invited to enjoy some great music and fellowship.
