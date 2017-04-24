Carolina Boys Quartet coming to Walnu...

Carolina Boys Quartet coming to Walnut Grove Baptist

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

The Carolina Boys Quartet out of Anderson SC will be leading in worship on April 30, 2017 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 230 Morgan Road, Hodges SC. Services begin at 10:45 a.m. and everyone is invited to enjoy some great music and fellowship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Sun Perplexed 3
Brother Bailey & Tommy Fortner -Homz co. (Feb '10) Apr 7 montez furguson 3
Keisha Finley Bagwell Apr 7 The lady 1
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle... Mar '17 clovercollectables 1
Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables Mar '17 clovercollectables 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC