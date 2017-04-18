Anderson mother asks for help trackin...

Anderson mother asks for help tracking down teen who ran away from DSS custody

Wednesday Apr 12

Tiffany Ashley said her 16-year-old daughter, Emily Lain Smith, ran away from DSS custody in Anderson on March 29. "There are people helping her all over Anderson and Belton and she uses Facebook mostly to communicate with them," Ashley said.

Anderson, SC

