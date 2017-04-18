Anderson mother asks for help tracking down teen who ran away from DSS custody
Tiffany Ashley said her 16-year-old daughter, Emily Lain Smith, ran away from DSS custody in Anderson on March 29. "There are people helping her all over Anderson and Belton and she uses Facebook mostly to communicate with them," Ashley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brother Bailey & Tommy Fortner -Homz co. (Feb '10)
|Apr 7
|montez furguson
|3
|Keisha Finley Bagwell
|Apr 7
|The lady
|1
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle...
|Mar '17
|clovercollectables
|1
|Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables
|Mar '17
|clovercollectables
|1
|Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC