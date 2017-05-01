Accused killer captured in Anderson

Accused killer captured in Anderson

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: FOX Carolina

The Anderson County Sheriff says an accused killer is now in custody. Zachary Powell was arrested this afternoon after an all day manhunt.

