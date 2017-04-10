2 congregations clean historic cemetery together
By Cathy Dreher and Frank W. Anderson Two ancient congregations in Lexington County, one African Methodist Episcopal and one Lutheran, joined together on Saturday, March 18, to recognize their past bonds and to honor and renew a sacred place that connects them. Under the leadership of Pastor Frank W. Anderson and Pastor Marion Reeves, members of St. Michael's Lutheran Church and members of Pleasant Spring AME Church , gathered at what can now be called the St. Michael's Lutheran Church African-American Cemetery.
