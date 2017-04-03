Upstate Kmart stores shutting down

In January, the company reportedly informed associates at 75 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores they would be closings in the spring. Two Upstate locations, the Kmarts in Greenwood and Anderson, are among those slated for closure.

Anderson, SC

