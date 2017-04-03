Upstate Kmart stores shutting down
In January, the company reportedly informed associates at 75 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores they would be closings in the spring. Two Upstate locations, the Kmarts in Greenwood and Anderson, are among those slated for closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle...
|Mar 16
|clovercollectables
|1
|Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables
|Mar 16
|clovercollectables
|1
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|Todd Kohlhepp / Kala Brown
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC