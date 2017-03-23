Two arrested in prison drug sting

Two arrested in prison drug sting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Methamphetamine, valued at $21,000 destined for the Valdosta State Prison, was intercepted in a joint operation of the Lee County Narcotics Team, Office of Professional Standards, and the Department of Community Supervision. Marsha Ann Rogers from Anderson, SC and Kevin Michael Shaffer, who is an inmate at Valdosta State Prison, were communicating by cell phones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Super Smash Brothers Tournament at Clover Colle... Mar 16 clovercollectables 1
Free Pachinko Play at Clover Collectables Mar 16 clovercollectables 1
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 16 chadthe 21
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar 14 Frankenberry 1
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Anderson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,799,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC