Two arrested in prison drug sting
Methamphetamine, valued at $21,000 destined for the Valdosta State Prison, was intercepted in a joint operation of the Lee County Narcotics Team, Office of Professional Standards, and the Department of Community Supervision. Marsha Ann Rogers from Anderson, SC and Kevin Michael Shaffer, who is an inmate at Valdosta State Prison, were communicating by cell phones.
