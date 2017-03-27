Troy Hudgens - Greenwood

Troy Hudgens - Greenwood

Born July 2, 1934 in Anderson SC to the late Doyle Ludon and Onnie Lee Shirley Hudgens, he was a graduate of Greenwood High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 47 years of service from Greenwood Mills Mathews Plant as the Supply Manager.

