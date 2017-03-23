Tri-County Tech marking anniversary with announcement from Michelin
Tri-County Technical College will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first community campus - the Anderson Campus - with a celebration and a special announcement by Michelin North America. The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. March 27 in the multi-purpose room at the Campus located at 511 Michelin Boulevard.
